Key Takeaways:

Coi Leray reflects on the emotional toll of going public with cheating claims during her pregnancy.

The rapper is now focused on co-parenting and wants her daughter to have a strong relationship with her father, Trippie Redd.

Coi confirmed she is single and prioritizing emotional stability over fame or money.

Coi Leray is choosing peace and privacy moving forward. In a new sit-down on “The Justin LaBoy Show,” the artist reflected on the viral moment earlier this year when she accused Trippie Redd of cheating during her pregnancy. “I honestly wish I didn’t go public with it,” she admitted, explaining that the decision “created so much more problems… especially with the father of my child,” and that leaning on her “village” helped her get through it.

She also pointed to how the ordeal lives on in her music. On her What Happened to Forever? standout “Keep It,” Coi rapped: “All the times I caught you cheatin’, I should’ve killed you, but now you gon’ have to see this, supposed to be my peace, but broke me right into pieces.” As she stated during her interview, What Happened to Forever?, which was released just before Valentine’s Day, “literally explained the whole entire situation.”

Beyond the headlines, Coi made her priorities clear. Though she and Trippie “aren’t friends,” she said, “We’re co-parents,” emphasizing that all communication centers around their infant daughter. Logistically, co-parenting is still “a work in progress,” with their child living primarily with Coi for now, but she added she wants her daughter to have “the best relationship” with her father.

The interview also captured a few personal updates. Coi confirmed she’s “100% single,” yet “entertaining somebody” she genuinely likes, and stressed he’s a “normal,” low-key guy outside the industry. She reiterated she doesn’t date for money, valuing a “rich mindset” and stability over status. Artistically, she spoke about sharpening her pen and melody-driven process, noting that motherhood boosted her clarity and confidence.

After first dating in 2019, Coi and Trippie rekindled in 2024. They publicly confirmed their bond in the fall and announced her pregnancy on Jan. 1, 2025. Weeks later, Coi alleged infidelity on social media. Trippie appeared to respond with a flippant post: “To every b**ch I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again.”