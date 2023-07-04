Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray is channeling her heartbreak the best way she knows how: through music. On Wednesday (Feb. 12) at midnight, the artist dropped her What Happened To Forever? EP, which, as the title suggests, seemingly unpacks her turbulent split with Trippie Redd.

The five-song offering opened with “Keep It,” in which Leray crooned, “All the times I caught you cheatin' / I should've killed you, but now you gon' have to see this / Supposed to be my peace but broke me right into pieces.” Interestingly, it was one of the first tracks teased from the short-notice release — and arguably one of her most vulnerable.

The project later moved into “Leave You Alone,” where Leray comes to terms with the fact that some things just are not meant to last. “Should’ve kept it real, but you was fraudulent,” she declared on the Taylor Hill-produced track.

By the time the EP wraps up with “Lick Back,” Leray is fully in her bag. On the track, she flexes about only dealing with rich men and ballers “just like Babe Ruth” while rocking “big diamond chains,” among other braggadocious bars. It is a noticeable departure from the heavier moments earlier in the project, but a refreshingly happy one at that.

Coi Leray Has Spoken About Being “Cheated On” Before

Leray first hinted at Redd’s alleged infidelity on Jan. 22, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy. “Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy,” she shared on her Instagram Story. Naturally, it did not take long for social media to connect the dots, especially since the “Dark Knight Dummo” rapper has yet to deny her claims.

To make matters messier, the EC2 creator ended up in a back-and-forth with one of Redd’s exes — though not the one he allegedly cheated with. Ayleks decided to post screenshots of their conversation after several TikTok users accused her of "ruining a happy home.” Understandably, the Grammy nominee called her a "f**king loser" for instigating drama that was not hers to begin with.

‘What Happened To Forever?’ Marks Her First Project With Epic Records

Not only did What Happened To Forever? act as an admittedly cathartic release for the New Jersey rapper, but it also served as her return to the major label system. Ahead of the EP’s arrival, Leray confirmed that she signed to Epic Records, which currently houses favorites like 21 Savage, DDG and Tyla, to mention a few.

“Epic is one of those labels who understands me as an artist and as a person, and I’m super appreciative of that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (Feb. 11). “They support me rather than try to tell me what to do, and that’s all an artist can ask for when it comes to signing with a major label.”

Leray’s first two albums, Trendsetter and COI, were released under Republic Records, which helped distribute some of her best music, including “Blick Blick,” “TWINNEM” and “Players.” After that, she made the move to Island Records before briefly going independent in 2024. Hopefully this next chapter in her career will be just as promising.