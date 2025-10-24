Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion’s new single blends a '90s R&B sample with her evolving 2025 sound.

The track includes nods to Gucci Mane’s “Freaky Gurl” and the film Love Jones.

Megan is also gearing up for her annual Hottieween event in Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “LOVER GIRL” era has officially arrived. On Friday (Oct. 24), the Grammy-winning rapper dropped her highly anticipated second single of the year.

Sampling Total’s “Kissin’ You,” the snippets that the Houston Hottie has been teasing for the past few weeks barely capture how good the full track really is. On the opening verse, she raps, “I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me / Some n**gas call me extra, my n**ga call me pressure / This s**t be easy when you find somebody on your level.”

While she doesn’t name him directly, “LOVER GIRL” seems at least partly inspired by Megan’s relationship with her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson. The two went public on Instagram in July, and she was recently spotted courtside at his preseason game last Wednesday (Oct. 15).

Things heat up even more in the second verse, where Megan references Gucci Mane’s “Freaky Gurl” and the beloved '90s rom-com Love Jones. She then dishes out Texas-flavored bars like, “I’m from Splash Town, you know I keep it wet / Might've gave him that good, but I gave him the best.” Take a listen to the song below.

“LOVER GIRL” marked Megan’s first single since “Whenever,” which arrived in April. While the rapper hasn’t said whether either single will end up on a full-length project, she’s been teasing MEGAN: ACT III for quite some time now.

“Y’all know I don’t give away too much stuff about my music, but ACT III is being made,” she told fans during a TikTok Live in March. “I’m really just trying to figure out who I want to do features with at this point in life,” she added.

Next up, Megan will return home to Houston to host her annual Hottieween party on Halloween (Oct. 31). “This year, Hottieween is gonna be bigger than ever,” she wrote alongside the event’s official flyer.