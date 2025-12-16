Image Image Credit Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images and Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party and Justin Laboy backstage at Howard University on Oct. 18, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Justin Laboy has been taking notes. On Monday (Dec. 15) evening, he shared footage from his trip to the Bahamas with Coi Leray, where the two went on a date on the water.

“When a woman tells you exactly what she wants, LISTEN,” Laboy captioned the post. It opened with a clip from his September “#RESPECTFULLY THE JUSTIN LABOY SHOW” interview with the “Players” artist. “If I wanted to plan a date out for us — just me and you — give me some tips,” he inquired.

Leray answered, “I’m ready to go fishing. Catch the fish, take the guts out with my bare hands, you feel me? Cook it.” Fast forward to now, and the couple flew to Bimini on a private jet. “We’re going fishing today. Two words: S**t serious,” Laboy said later in the clip.

Out on the boat, Leray caught a fish in her bathing suit, cleaned it and cooked it over the grill. Watch the video below.

Laboy and Leray first sparked dating rumors in September, after he shared an Instagram Story captioned, “MY COIIIII” with a red heart. During their sit-down that same month, the New Jersey artist shared that she was “entertaining somebody.”

“I linked up with somebody that I actually think I like. I actually like [them] — not even I think — I actually like [them],” Leray said. Later in their conversation, she called Laboy “almost pretty,” though she didn’t confirm whether they were seeing each other at the time.

Laboy is Leray’s first public relationship since her split from Trippie Redd, with whom she welcomed their first child in June. On Sunday (Dec. 14), the Trendsetter rapper celebrated baby Miyoco turning 6 months old.

“Happy 6 months to my baby girl. YOCO MAMI,” she captioned a video of herself spoon-feeding her daughter. “Forever changed my life. Everything I do is for you.” SZA, Cardi B, Ravyn Lenae and Baby Tate jumped in the comments section to show their support.