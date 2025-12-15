Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Feb. 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Coi Leray’s Instagram post gave fans a heartfelt look at her daughter Miyoco’s 6-month milestone.

Celebs like SZA, Cardi B and Baby Tate showed love in the comments.

Leray’s motherhood journey is becoming a visible part of her public and musical identity.

Baby Miyoco is growing up so fast! On Sunday (Dec. 14), Coi Leray celebrated her daughter turning 6 months old on social media.

“Happy 6 months to my baby girl. YOCO MAMI,” Leray wrote alongside a video of her spoon-feeding Miyoco, which is soundtracked by “TWINNEM.” The caption continued, “Forever changed my life. Everything I do is for you.”

“[Your] baby is SO CUUTTTEEE. My goodness, that chooonkkk. Bless y’all,” SZA wrote in the comments, while Baby Tate — who became a new mom in November — called Miyoco a “cutie pieeeee.” Cardi B added, “Ommgggoddness.” Take a look below.

Leray welcomed Miyoco, her first child with Trippie Redd, in June. In a labor and delivery vlog shared that same month, she called it the “most beautiful day” of her life. “I was so scared ‘cause I just couldn’t imagine getting a C-section, but I’m so grateful for the doctors,” the “Players” artist explained.

She added, “They made me feel so comfortable, and it was very emotional, but all I cared about was her being healthy and coming out.” Continue scrolling to watch the video.

2025 has been a fairly busy year for Leray, musically. In February, she shared her What Happened To Forever? EP. Among the project’s highlights were "Leave You Alone" and “Keep It,” in which she seemingly confirmed the rumors of Redd cheating on her. It also housed “Lick Back,” which recently received a remix from Skrilla (who most people know for helping popularize “6 7”).

Then, in September, she heightened anticipation for her next project with the G Herbo and Bktherula-assisted “Pink Money.” So far, the only other single fans have gotten ahead of Leray’s tentatively titled Pink Sweatsuits is “Act Like You Know” with Shoreline Mafia. Miyoco notably made a cameo in the music video for the latter offering.

Last month, Leray confirmed she was dating Justin Laboy, who interviewed the rap star for his “#RESPECTFULLY THE JUSTIN LABOY SHOW” in September.