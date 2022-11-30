Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd and Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just weeks after confirming her pregnancy, Coi Leray posted about being “cheated on.” While she didn’t name any names, the internet wasted no time pointing fingers at the baby’s father, Trippie Redd, who hasn’t said a word regarding the infidelity rumors. However, one of his exes has.

On Saturday (Jan. 25), Ayleks responded to allegations of “ruining a happy home” and shared purported messages between herself and the Trendsetter rapper. Underneath one of her TikTok posts, the “Live For You” artist claimed she was Redd’s “first love” and denied having anything to do with the pair’s relationship: “What’s not really cool is coming on my page and harassing me [based] off of assumptions.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ayleks then shared the alleged conversation she and Leray had. “You really [are] a f**king loser. It’s so sad. You sell p**sy, so I wouldn’t even be surprised if you’re still around,” the “Players” hitmaker said, to which she replied, “I’m a loser for what? Because your n**ga [is] on BS while [you’re] pregnant? That [has nothing] to do with me.”

Leray hit back, “He said you stink. [I don’t care].” Afterward, Ayleks claimed Redd was “offering to pay” and told the Grammy nominee to “press the b**ch he’s cheating with” instead.

“Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless,” Leray shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Jan. 22). Though the New Jersey rapper didn’t elaborate any further, she reposted a tweet about actions speaking louder than words shortly after.

“I believe that people’s actions can make it clear that they have no respect or regard for you, regardless of what they say,” it read. “Their actions clearly indicate that they don’t value you. When you notice this, take it for what it is. Remember, actions speak louder than words.”