At the beginning of 2025, Coi Leray announced she was expecting and stepping into what might be the most exciting chapter of her life: motherhood. However, things already seem to be a little bumpy, with her seemingly accusing Trippie Redd of cheating.

In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday (Jan. 22) night, the “Players” rapper wrote, “Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless,” with a broken heart emoji. Though Leray did not specifically mention Redd, her on-again boyfriend since August 2024, social media was quick to put two and two together.

The New Jersey artist subsequently reposted a tweet about actions speaking louder than words. “I believe that people’s actions can make it clear that they have no respect or regard for you, regardless of what they say,” it read. “Their actions clearly indicate that they don’t value you. When you notice this, take it for what it is. Remember, actions speak louder than words.”

At the time of reporting, Redd has yet to speak on the speculation. The “Dark Knight Dummo” hitmaker first began dating Leray in 2019, though they later split that same year. Then, in 2023, she name-dropped him — and Latto — on “Isabel Marant”: “I don’t need a stylist, they can’t f**k with Coi Leray / Tried to count me out, and now I’m big as Trippie Redd / Woo, I hope I don’t crash.”

The Trendsetter creator first revealed her baby bump in an Instagram photo dump on Jan. 1. The post included a picture of her lifting her shirt to show off her stomach, a drawing of Disney’s Stitch with “Mommy” written over it, and a few snaps of Redd. “I’m a rock star mommy. We [are] ready for 2025,” she penned in the caption.

Though she did not share how far along she was in her pregnancy, Leray joined Hip Hop favorites Flo Milli and DreamDoll in the growing list of rappers expecting their firsts.