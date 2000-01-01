Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Honey Bxby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If Honey Bxby isn’t on your radar yet, trust — she’s about to be. The New Jersey native is carving out her own lane, blending sultry vocals, raw storytelling and unfiltered Jersey girl energy into a sound that's catching serious momentum. From gracing the Soul Train Awards stage to penning her first songs as a kid with big dreams, Honey Bxby moves like an artist who’s been ready for this moment her whole life.

It’s not just her music that’s making people stop and pay attention, either. The R&B singer’s journey is layered with early memories of recording at home, plotting future collaborations with megastars, and a personality that flips effortlessly between sweet and savage the moment the beat drops. Whether you first caught wind of her when she was lighting up the stage on tour with Sexyy Redd, or you’re just now tapping in, one thing’s clear: Honey Bxby’s rise is only just beginning.

Here are nine cool facts to get you officially caught up.

1. She Went To Cosmetology School Before Dropping Her Debut EP

Before giving the world her debut EP, 3 Words, 8 Letters, Honey Bxby was deep in the beauty world. She attended cosmetology school, showing early on that creativity runs through everything she touches. Her sense of style and presentation continues to shine through in her visuals today.

2. She Made Her National Debut At The 2023 Soul Train Awards

Honey Bxby had a breakout moment when she performed on the Amplified stage at the 2023 Soul Train Awards. Getting the gig was a major co-sign and put her in front of a crowd that truly appreciates R&B’s next generation. The performance proved that her voice and stage presence are just as striking live as they are in the studio.

3. Her Musicality Started With Her Childhood

Music has been a part of the “Touchin’” creator’s life for as long as she can remember. “[My father] would have me write music or he would write for me for me at such a young age, I’m talking 5 to 6 years old. He had me recording or singing for his friends and our family,” she shared with Popdust. Those early memories seem to have helped shape her passion and confidence in the booth as a rising talent.

4. Her Alter Ego Was Born From "Talk That S**t”



When she wrote her song "Talk That S**t," it unlocked a new side of her artistry. She described the process as giving birth to her alter ego, Honey Bxby, a version of herself that's a little bolder and less afraid. The alter ego allows her to channel different emotions while keeping her sensitive side intact.

5. Her Dream Collaboration Outside Of Rap And R&B Is Miley Cyrus

When it comes to dream collaborations, Honey Bxby has big names on her wish list. She’s named Drake and Kehlani as artists she would love to work with. But stepping outside of rap and R&B, the Atlantic Records signee also dreams of working with Miley Cyrus someday.

6. She Hit The Road With Sexyy Redd



Honey Bxby got the chance to take her music straight to the people when she toured with Sexyy Redd. The experience helped her build momentum and connect with fans across different cities. It also proved that she can hold her own alongside other stars.

7. Her Favorite Songs From Her Own Catalog Include “Violent,” “Poseidon” And “Basic”

Ask Honey Bxby to pick her favorites from her own catalog and she won’t hesitate. She’s named “Violent,” “Poseidon” and “Basic” as songs that hold a special place for her. Each track taps into different parts of her story and artistry.

8. She Got Her Stage Name After A Real-Life "Honey" Moment

Back in 2017, Bryson Tiller dropped a song called "Honey" — and at the time, Honey Bxby was rocking honey blonde hair. Since she didn’t want to use her real name to showcase her music, the songstress decided to use "Honey" as her introduction to the industry. The name feels sweet, fresh and fitting for the artist she’s developed into.

9. If She Could Live Any ’90s or 2000s Artist’s Life, She Would Choose Aaliyah

When asked which iconic artist's life she would live for a week, Honey Bxby chose Aaliyah without hesitation. The late star’s style, mystery and influence clearly left an impact on her. It’s a reflection of the timeless energy she aims to bring to her own career.