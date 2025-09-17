Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt d4vd performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Authorities confirmed Celeste Rivas, 15, was found dead in D4vd’s impounded Tesla.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 8, over a year after she was reported missing in April. 2024

The cause of death was ruled a homicide, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Disclaimer: This article has been edited to exclude a previously reported quote regarding a follow-up investigation and the coroner's ruling, per an update in reporting from ABC News.

Authorities have identified the decomposed body discovered last week in d4vd’s impounded Tesla as Celeste Rivas, reportedly a 15-year-old girl.

Her remains were found on Sept. 8 after police responded to reports of a “foul odor” coming from the Tesla at an impound lot on N. Mansfield Avenue. According to the coroner’s website, forensic testing confirmed Rivas’ identity, though the cause of death was still marked as “deferred” as of Wednesday (Sept. 17).

Speaking to TMZ, Rivas’ mother revealed her daughter — who was 13 years old at the time — disappeared on April 5, 2024, from Lake Elsinore, California. A missing person’s poster circulated describing her as having “wavy hair,” which lines up with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s initial description of the victim. She was “about 5-foot-1” and weighed 71 pounds.

The outlet also reported that Rivas’ boyfriend’s name was David — coincidentally the same as d4vd’s real name, David Anthony Burke. Despite the overlap, the “Romantic Homicide” singer has been “cooperating” with authorities while currently on the North American leg of his “Withered World Tour.”

TMZ further noted that both Celeste and d4vd have a “Shhh…” tattoo on their right index fingers. However, the tattoo itself apparently isn’t particularly unique. Rihanna popularized it in the late 2000s, with other celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Lily Allen following suit.

In April, d4vd released his debut album, WITHERED, which featured a lone guest appearance from Kali Uchis. Earlier this month, he announced that a deluxe edition of the project will arrive on Friday (Sept. 19).

His “Withered World Tour” was scheduled to stop tonight at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo, but the concert was reportedly cancelled just hours before d4vd was set to take the stage. It's worth noting the show came near the very end of the musician’s North American run, with only two dates left: San Francisco on Friday (Sept. 19) and Los Angeles on Saturday (Sept. 20).