At the moment, DDG is not America’s favorite person. After breaking the news of his breakup with Disney star and beloved recording artist Halle Bailey, people have been on his case. Now, a clip from an interview he did giving relationship advice to his younger self is going viral.

In the clip, DDG explained, “You know I told you this on the side. It’s best for you to be single in these years in your life so you can really grind. Ain’t nobody going nowhere... whoever you like in this moment. Get your ducks in a row first and grind, and not have no restrictions. It’s real restrictions when you’re in a relationship. You have to always consider their feelings so it's like you can’t really work how you want to work.”

He closed out his statement by saying, “If I can tell myself something at age 22, I would tell myself not to get in a relationship because it’s damn near like having a part-time job.” Many fans in the comments of the surfaced clip had mixed feelings about his statement. One fan said, “Having a relationship is a job but having a child isn’t?” Other users are commenting about the fact that Bailey remains silent during this time while he continues to address the situation publicly.

When speaking on the breakup, DDG shared, “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways.” He then went on to state, “We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.” Since addressing the split, both sides have removed posts about each other from their social media pages, and DDG had to shut down claims that he spoke about her on his “Close Friends” on Instagram.

While many people rejoiced on social media at the news of the relationship ending, Summer Walker took to her socials to respond, hoping that the two artists would rekindle their relationship so she wouldn’t give up on love.

On Sunday (Sept. 29), Bailey performed at Kamala Harris’ Los Angeles Fundraiser along with other A-list stars. The Beyoncé protege was overwhelmed with excitement while sharing clips of her performance of “Angel.”