While many people have been waiting for DDG to speak on Halle Bailey’s restraining order, the Die 4 Respect creator made it clear on Wednesday (May 14) that he has no plans to do so. During a livestream, he told viewers to “get the f**k on” if they expected him to address the situation, which includes abuse allegations and Bailey seeking full custody of their son, Halo.

“I was gon’ do some IRL s**t, but I’m like, ‘Nah, I’ma just get on the laptop [and] chill for a little bit,’” DDG, who seemed noticeably down, said. “I know it’s a lot of people that’s trynna be nosy or something, but you might as well leave if that’s what you’re here for.”

The YouTuber-turned-rapper's stream ran shorter than usual, and according to DJ Akademiks, he “broke down” with 80,000 people watching before eventually cutting it off. It’s also worth noting that right before ending the Twitch broadcast, the Michigan native was in the middle of a gift card giveaway.

Halle Bailey’s Allegations Against DDG

What made DDG hop on stream with so much heat around him is anyone’s guess. However, earlier that day, he tweeted, “I’m chillin’ [by the way]. I have no worries” and made it clear he wasn’t taking “no days off.”

That’s despite some incredibly serious claims from Bailey, who accused him of being “physically, verbally, emotionally and financially abusive.” In one alleged incident on Jan. 18, she claimed DDG slammed her face into a steering wheel and included photos of her chipped tooth and bruised arm as evidence in her filing.

Halle Bailey Wants Full Custody Of Halo

Ahead of their June 4 court hearing, Bailey is also seeking sole legal and physical custody of Halo, requesting that the “pink dreads” artist not be granted visitation rights. According to People, she’s open to him having up to six hours of supervised visits once a week, but only under strict conditions.

The “Angel” singer also made it clear she doesn’t want him taking their son outside of Los Angeles, where she currently resides.