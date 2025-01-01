Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images, and Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy, DDG and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Another day, another Soulja Boy beef. On Wednesday (May 14), the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” rapper vowed he's planning on "beating the f**k out" of DDG, following Halle Bailey’s accusations of physical abuse detailed in her restraining order.

“You a b**ch a** n**ga for putting yo’ hands on Halle,” he wrote in a X post, which, at the time of reporting, has 11,000 retweets and over 88,000 likes. For context, Bailey alleged on Tuesday (May 13) that she and DDG “fought each other” during a January incident, which left her with bruises on her arm and a chipped tooth, both of which she documented in court filings.

“At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel,” she further described. “I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain. I wanted to get out of the car with Halo but was now stuck.”

Will DDG Respond To Soulja Boy’s Threats Or Halle Bailey’s Accusations?

So far, DDG hasn’t responded to Soulja Boy, and it looks like he's planning to keep it business as usual. “I’m chillin’ [by the way]. I have no worries,” the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” artist coincidentally posted 45 minutes later alongside a winking face emoji. He added, “Streaming later on. No days off!”



Notably, Bailey specifically asked the judge in her restraining order to prevent DDG from speaking about her or Halo on social media and his livestreams. “I also ask the court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about Halo and/or me,” she wrote, noting the rapper’s fans often threaten and spread false claims about her.

Soulja Boy’s List Of Feuds Continues Piling Up

As for Soulja Boy, this definitely isn’t the first — and probably won’t be the last — time he’s started beef or called someone out online. Just in 2025 alone, he said Drake “went out sad,” threatened to sue Bhad Bhabie for a whopping $10 million, and got in a hilarious back-and-forth with Marlon Wayans.