A Los Angeles judge has granted Halle Bailey a temporary restraining order after she accused DDG — legally named Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — with whom she shares a son, of abuse on Tuesday (May 13). The ruling prevents the “I’m Geekin” rapper from coming within 100 yards of her and their son, Halo, until their scheduled court hearing on June 4.

“Throughout our relationship and continuing to date, Danyl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally and financially abusive towards me,” Bailey wrote in court documents. “Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans. He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men,” she continued, noting that DDG’s alleged online harassment often leads to a flood of “threats and hate on social media.”

Halle Bailey’s Claims DDG Slammed Her Face Into A Steering Wheel

Among the many allegations Bailey detailed, she stated DDG repeatedly called her a “b**ch” and “was very agitated” while she attempted to buckle their son into his car seat, causing Halo to cry. “I didn’t feel safe leaving a baby with him in that state,” the Little Mermaid actress said. “I also wanted him to tell me when he’d bring Halo back. He refused.” The incident, which occurred on Jan. 18 when Halo was just 13 months old, then escalated into physical violence.

According to Bailey, he grabbed her hair and slammed her face into the steering wheel, causing her tooth to chip. “I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” she explained. The “Angel” singer also included photos of her bruised arms and chipped tooth as evidence in the filing.

DDG Allegedly Won’t Commit To A Custody Schedule

As Rap-Up previously covered in March, DDG publicly called Halle out for allegedly not letting him see Halo for “more than 72 hours.” Well, it seems there might’ve been a good reason for that. According to Bailey, he hasn’t been able to “commit to any regular visits or schedule” since their split. She added, “He demands Halo [only] when it’s convenient for Darryl. I never know when I’ll get Halo back or where he will be.”

DDG Accused Halle Bailey Of Spending Vacation With Brent Faiyaz, Texts Reveal

The most recent incident outlined in the filing — and seemingly the final straw — was DDG accusing Bailey of spending Mother’s Day on vacation with Brent Faiyaz. “[You] think [you’re] hurting my feelings when [you are] really just ruining your own image,” he allegedly texted her. It continued, “Just have the same energy when it’s time for me to have [Halo]. I’m on the same s**t.”

Bailey replied, “Darryl, are [you] not tired of harassing me? You make up a new lie [about] me every day.” As she clarified, she was actually in St. Lucia with Chlöe and had informed DDG’s mother a week prior. “Please let me enjoy my Mother’s Day in peace. I hope you are okay and feel better soon.”

DDG’s Reaction To Halle Bailey’s Allegations

Interestingly enough, DDG was actually streaming with Adin Ross at the time the news that Bailey filed a restraining order surfaced online. “That can’t even be real, that’s the thing,” he said from inside a clothing store. Sure enough, it was.

Ross later interjected, “F**k all that. Let me say something. Yo, stop these fake allegations. This is a father. This is a real person. This is a good human being.” Understandably, DDG didn’t stick around long after that.