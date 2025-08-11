Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG during 2025 Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

DDG was swatted during livestreamed paintball tournament in California.

The incident was triggered by a false 911 call claiming DDG was armed and threatening people.

No arrests were made, but DDG’s team says the experience was deeply distressing and is under investigation.

Being a popular streamer and a successful rapper with a famous ex-girlfriend comes with some drawbacks. Case in point, DDG got swatted while he was in the middle of a livestream, even getting cuffed and detained.

On Sunday (Aug. 10), DDG was hosting and participating in a paintball tournament. Though the event was supposed to be all fun and games, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call that afternoon. TMZ reported that the phone call detailed “a male adult was brandishing and shooting a firearm, threatening to harm everyone around him” in a suburb north of LA.

The cops responded in force, detaining and cuffing DDG. The kicker is that this was all caught on the blame the chat rapper’s livestream. Fortunately, and despite the cops drawing their guns, no one was arrested once the authorities realized that they had been duped. No one at the location even had a firearm, according to the publication.

"The anonymous caller fabricated a claim that DDG was armed and threatening people, which led to an unnecessary and heavily armed police response to a peaceful paintball livestream event,” Dimitri Hurt, DDG's attorney and manager, said in a statement to TMZ. “This reckless and malicious act disrupted the tournament, caused unnecessary panic among attendees, and put everyone present — including law enforcement — in harm’s way."

Apparently, DDG was traumatized by the event. Hurt added, “DDG, who was there simply to enjoy and participate in the event, was deeply shaken by the incident. Having officers respond under the false belief that you are armed is an incredibly distressing and traumatizing experience. We are grateful that no one was physically harmed, but the emotional toll and the damage to the event’s atmosphere were significant.”

The authorities are investigating to determine who made the bogus 911 call.