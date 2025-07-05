Image Image Credit Gary Gershoff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG is pretty sure he’s “changing the music industry forever,” especially after dropping blame the chat, the first-ever album fully recorded on livestream. On Tuesday (May 6), the “I’m Geekin” rapper told TMZ he’s reshaping how artists create music and how fans consume it.

“[It’s] revolutionary,” the rapper said of the process, which notably involved inviting several of his peers and former collaborators over and letting fans choose the beats during March’s “7 Days 7 Nights: Hit-A-Thon.” He added, “The music industry [is] getting boring. I had to spice it up.”

“I don’t really like how mysterious the music industry is, for real. I feel like it's better when artists connect closer with the fans, so they can feel like they’re more a part of the process, rather than just being surprised,” he went on to explain.

Will Livestreaming Actually Change The Music Industry Forever?

That being said, being "mysterious" works better for some artists than it does for others. The biggest downside with making music on livestream is that fans got attached to dozens of songs that didn’t make it onto blame the chat and may never officially hit streaming, whether due to clearance issues or low engagement. Not to mention, the live element naturally brings some very public hits and misses.

Ultimately, the project's first-week numbers will tell us if DDG is really onto something. The 15-track effort arrived with contributions from Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla Sign, Skilla Baby, Rob49, Queen Naija and several other artists who stopped by his stream. Also on blame the chat were previously released tracks like “fine shyt,” the Kyle Richh and NLE Choppa-assisted “man on a mission” and “pink dreads,” which went viral on TikTok last year.

Rappers Livestreaming Is Here To Stay

Regardless of how well DDG’s album does, it’s probably safe to say livestreaming is only getting bigger in music. As Rap-Up previously reported, DaBaby made his Twitch debut just weeks after popping up on the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper’s “Hit-A-Thon” broadcast. Meanwhile, longtime streamers like Kai Cenat and N3ON continue to make a huge imprint on rap.