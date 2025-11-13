Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Curry performs at Bludfest which is taking place at The National Bowl on June 21, 2025 in Milton Keynes, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Denzel Curry’s Instagram rant slammed commercial rap for lacking originality and energy.

He dismissed the idea of needing a new “Big Three,” saying both veterans and newcomers are falling short.

His critique adds to a growing chorus of artists challenging the direction of mainstream Hip Hop in 2024.

“Commercial rap is dead,” at least according to Denzel Curry. On Wednesday (Nov. 12), the Florida rapper shared his thoughts about the current state of the music industry, saying it just doesn’t feel “interesting” anymore.

“None of this music s**t is interesting anymore,” Curry wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Commercial rap is dead, and I’m here for it.” He further claimed that mainstream rap has been “trash from the jump.”

“F**k how cool you dress. B**ch, sound good too. Some of y’all sound more a** than what you’re trying to imitate,” the "BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ" artist continued. “I may sound like a hater, but s**t, you need a hater to tell the truth.” He also pushed back on the idea that Hip Hop needs “another Big Three,” which people often use to refer to Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole.

Though he didn’t single anyone out, Curry said a lot of OGs show “no respect for the younger generation,” while newer artists don’t “care ‘bout the craft.” The musician’s post concluded, “[There’s] a space where they can learn from each other.”

Curry isn’t the only rapper who’s voiced frustration with where rap is currently at, especially this year. In June, JPEGMAFIA said Hip Hop fans “don’t wanna hear Drake complain about b**hes anymore.” He told Billboard, "We need something different.”

Before that, in April, Travis Scott complained about “hearing a lot of the same beats and the same drums,” which led him to start producing more often. “A lot of beats are kind of the same,” he shared with Complex at the time.

As for Curry, he revealed in July that he’s working on two new releases, including a solo LP. The other is expected to be Strictly For The Scythe, a joint project from his ULTRAGROUND Records and Working On Dying. Neither has a release date yet, but Curry did drop “Him” for the movie soundtrack of the same name in September.