Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé has fans talking after she and Kelly Rowland supported their fellow Destiny’s Child member, Michelle Williams at her Broadway show, “Death of Her.” The new musical adaptation had all three members of the popular R&B trio in attendance for a rare public reunion.

Saturday morning (Nov. 23), Beyoncé shared a video montage of her and her mother Tina Knowles supporting Williams in New York City. The pictures showcase the three group members smiling with the Playbill.

One fan explained, “One thing about beyoncé is that it doesn’t matter that she has a billion things to do, a movie coming out soon and a halftime show to prepare, she will show up for her sisters.” Another user stated, “That pic of Beyoncé, Kelly, & Michelle in Beyoncés post on insta has me in my feels. I want one more destiny’s child album so badly.” Someone else stated, “Destiny's Child with ll Most Wanted in the background on miley cyrus' birthday, that's a double celebration.”

Beyoncé has been making various public appearances since the release of her genre-bending country album, COWBOY CARTER. She’s done countless interviews, spoke in support of Kamala Harris and has even done commercials with companies like Verizon and Levi’s. The “Dangerously in Love” songstress was recently announced as the musical guest for the NFL’s first ever Christmas Day game. She will be performing during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens bout.

Fans have been applauding how active she has been as of late. Recently, her mother announced that she will be releasing a memoir detailing her life. In response, Beyoncé exclaimed, “You put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you,” before jokingly asking her to not share too much “mama tea.”

The book description hints at her telling stories about raising the musical star, Solange and Rowland. “Matriarch: A Memoir” is set to drop on April 22, 2025. The Beyhive is anxiously awaiting to hear little known facts about the “Cozy” singer. See Beyoncé’s post about the book below.