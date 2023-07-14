Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Destroy Loney and Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Destroy Lonely is sticking with Opium Records for the long haul. On Monday (March 7), the “NOSTYLIST” hitmaker opened up about being a part of Playboi Carti’s Atlanta-based powerhouse, which also boasts the likes of Ken Carson and Homixide Gang.

"It’s a great feeling to be a part of something so amazing. I really appreciate my big brother Carti and my brother Ken a lot, and Homixide Gang,” he told DOTWAVNOTWAVE after shutting down London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Destroy Lonely and the X artist share songs like “Murda Musik,” “VETERAN” and “THRILL,” among others, while Homixide Gang previously brought him on “TF!”

“Carti and Ken just helped me as an artist. Carti f**king changed my life, and Ken was right there with me through it,” the LOVE LASTS FOREVER rapper continued. “It’s bigger than that to me. These folks [are] my family…I don’t really see myself ever being anywhere else but with them.”

It’s seemingly been a tough couple of years for Opium as a collective, especially after their "Antagonist Tour" was postponed indefinitely in late 2023. More recently, Playboi Carti caught heat for not featuring any of his signees on MUSIC — easily one of 2025’s biggest releases and a prime chance to introduce the greater world to the label’s roster. However, just because Destroy Lonely isn't credited on a record or two doesn’t mean he didn’t have anything to do with it.

Destroy Lonely Was More Involved In ‘MUSIC’ Than Fans Might Think

Speaking of MUSIC, Destroy Lonely confirmed the final version is “definitely” different from what he originally heard. “I heard probably every song on that b**ch and I remember he played me ‘JUMPIN’ with Lil Uzi [Vert]. I don’t know if you want me to tell y’all this, but that s**t is probably two years old,” the rapper said.

"I really appreciate this album because I felt like I was a part of it,” Destroy Lonely continued. “[There are] a lot of songs he called me and asked me, ‘Yo, this [fire]?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah.’ I’m pretty sure I’m not the only person he asked, but the fact that he asked me makes me feel like I’m a part of it.”