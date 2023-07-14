Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ken Carson and Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite the already long wait, Playboi Carti’s "Antagonist Tour" is still expected to take place, Ken Carson confirmed on Sunday (Sept. 15) night.

While signing autographs outside of his Manchester show at O2 Victoria Warehouse, a fan asked the “Rock N Roll” rapper if the trek would get a new set of dates, to which he casually responded, “Mhm.” Unfortunately, Carson didn’t say when in the clip circulating online.

The "Antagonist Tour" was originally scheduled to commence its North American leg in late 2023 before being pushed to January 2024. Carson, along with fellow Opium Records acts Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang, were slated to join Playboi Carti on the road.

Given the his recent activity, a tour this late is still possible, though it might end up with a different name. On Sept. 13, the “Type S**t” collaborator dropped off “ALL RED,” which marked his first single of the year to land on streaming platforms. He previously whet fans’ appetites with “2024,” “BACKR00MS” featuring Travis Scott, and “EVILJ0RDAN.”

Playboi Carti’s Opium signees have also been keeping quite busy. In July, Carson dropped the deluxe version of A Great Chaos. It introduced seven new tracks, including “mewtwo,” “overseas” and “ss” — the last-mentioned song was named after Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney. His “Chaos World Tour” is expected to end in November after making stops in London, Paris, Baltimore, Nashville and Memphis, to name a few.

Destroy Lonely, on the other hand, shared LOVE LASTS FOREVER in August. It housed “LOVE HURTS” with Lil Uzi Vert, “WISH YOU WELL” and “SHIP HER OFF.” Homixide Gang’s i5u5we5 debuted in May with a lone guest appearance from Lil Yachty.

As Rap-Up reported over the weekend, Carson quoted his and Destroy Lonely’s “MDMA” amid Carti and LUCKI trading shots. “Lil' boy, you should've signed to Opium, I laugh at that n**ga, he slavin’,” the lyric read.