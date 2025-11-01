Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Akademiks, Drake, LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DJ Akademiks is known for saying things that most people might be afraid to express. In a Friday (Dec. 10) livestream rant, the controversial media personality alleged that Drake was helping LeBron James cheat on his wife, Savannah James, when he visited Toronto, Canada.

Many fans on social media believed that Drake was hinting at LeBron not being faithful to his high school sweetheart during his now-deleted “Fighting Irish Freestyle.” On the Conductor Williams-produced track, he rapped, “And n**gas cried the blues for you, sayin' it wasn't malicious/ Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image/ All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling/ Six degrees, my memory's retrievin' our humble beginnings.”

One fan stated, “Drake told Lebron he’s emailing Savannah the YesJulz tape if he keeps lip-syncing to Kendrick.” Another user stated, “Drake better than me. I would’ve leaked every rumor about LeBron, YesJulz and all his sexual escapades in Canada as soon as I seen that n**ga at that pop out concert.”

Social media influencer and event producer YesJulz has denied rumors of her ever having any relations with the Los Angeles Lakers star. On Wednesday (Jan. 8), the Miami-based personality reshared a video of the four-time NBA champion dunking with multiple emojis, prompting fans to further speculate about their history.

Akademiks was adamant that he knew what was happening between LeBron and Drake. During his stream, he exclaimed, “Let me just tell you what I’ve heard. Yo, LeBron! You and Drake used to go on two mans. You been cheating on your goddamn wife, Drake used to facilitate the h**s and basically, essentially you can’t dance to a song about him being a pedophile. He used to supply you with the b**ches.”

He went on to assert that he is familiar with some of the women who are waiting to expose the dirt that they have on LeBron, and that there are at least five women. Akademiks went as far as to say that he would have exposed the famed NBA star too if he was in Drake’s position. LeBron nor Drake have yet to address these claims.