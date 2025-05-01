Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is known for his calculated ways. The October’s Very Own founder knows how to get people thinking with his actions. After causing a stir with his now-deleted “Fighting Irish Freestyle” on social media, he has seemingly responded to the internet chatter with a new cryptic post of four colored wires on a white background on Sunday (Jan. 5).

While no one knows exactly what this post means, fans are speculating on different theories in the comments. One fan exclaimed, “Drake could possibly be teasing more Conductor Williams collabs with this mysterious IG story. The image is one of the first that pops up when you Google conductor.”

Another user stated, “Welp. Looks like Drake just announced there’s more on the way with Conductor. (These are single conductor wires).” The four wires would suggest that this would be a part of Drake’s “Scary Hours” series, which features more rap-heavy tracks produced by Conductor. They have worked on multiple songs together including, “8am in Charlotte,” “Stories About My Brother” and their most recent drop, “Fighting Irish Freestyle.” Conductor also produced J. Cole’s unstreamable Kendrick Lamar diss track, “7-Minute Drill” from his latest LP, Might Delete Later.

Drake has been teasing his upcoming tape with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but the possibility of a collaborative project with Conductor could occur before that. Fans of Drake believe that he is at his best when he is digging deeper into his lyrical skillset.

If “Fighting Irish Freestyle” is any indication of what to expect from the forthcoming project, it is going to be a wild ride for fans on social media who are looking to dissect every lyric. This year he has already seemingly taken shots at LeBron James, Lamar and DeMar DeRozan.

At this moment, there is no set timetable for release for any official music from Drake. He is in legal proceedings against his distributor Universal Music Group, and top digital streaming service, Spotify.