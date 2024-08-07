Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug, Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After sharing the tweet and delete heard around the world, Young Thug has fans wondering where he and Gunna stand as friends and collaborators. Polarizing media personality DJ Akademiks shared more context for fans after the now-deleted post dissing Gunna was removed from Young Thug’s page.

In his first post addressing the deleted post, he said, “I been told yall.. Thug told durk baby and a few other rappers that Gunna was no good while he was incarcerated... meaning.. it aint no way he can come back out and justify rockin wit gunna when he told n****s not to rock wit gunna when he was locked.”

He continued by asserting, “Thug originally wanted to Drop on Gunna release date and was gonna have Baby and Durk as features. Those features didn't end up on his project but he literally sent the message to them saying 'I Don't F**k w that f**k n**ga.. and I wanna drop on his date' ... he also didn't drop on his date.”

He then closed out his posts saying, “Thug had to carve out communicating w/ Gunna in the plea deal because there is biz still to be done. He has Gunna in contracts that aren't completed. If he was barred from having any communication with Gunna.. that would have gave Gunna a legal out in trying to get out the deal.”

While none of this information has been confirmed by Young Thug or someone from his camp, it would give credence as to why it seemed like artists like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Future, 21 Savage and more all started distancing themselves from Gunna around the same time. While many people on social media thought that Thug's plea bargain, which included a clause allowing him to interact with Gunna, meant they were still cool, it seems that the clause was only intended to help Thug maintain his contractual agreement with YSL as an artist.

Interestingly enough, there have been reports that Gunna’s brother responded to the now-deleted tweet, proclaiming that the feeling is mutual. Fans have expressed concern about the posts shared by the YSL founder, as he is under close scrutiny during his lengthy probationary period. The overwhelming sentiment is that he is doing himself more harm than good by sharing controversial posts on social media.

Gunna has yet to publicly address the post and delete by his former frequent collaborator Young Thug.