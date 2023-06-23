Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is known for being generous with the people he cares about the most. Adding to his reputation for generosity, DJ Akademiks claimed that the Toronto rapper flew to Atlanta to gift his “Oh U Went” collaborator $1 million in cash after he was released from Fulton County Jail.

A few months ago, Drake shared on his Instagram story that he had put some money on the “F Cancer” rapper’s books while he was serving time before being released on a plea deal. During his detainment, Thug dropped an album titled Business Is Business which featured two features from Drake, including “Parade on Cleveland,” alluding at the celebration that would take place upon Thugger’s release from jail.

In the slow-paced track, Drake croons, “Don't tell me 'bout loyalty, show me this time/ Business is business, you owe me this time/ Slime on your head, Nickelodeon time.” Thug’s verse, which comes after a clip from a jail call between him and Drake, he continues the storyline claiming, “Business is business” on the track. The album cover featured a black-and-white photograph of Young Thug in a courtroom, looking back as he sat between eight men who faced the empty judge's stand.

During his live stream, DJ Akademiks said that the “God’s Plan” rapper allegedly flew down to Atlanta two hours after Young Thug was released to gift him $1 million, in what podcaster referred to as a “super strategic move,” if true. He went on to clarify that he did not receive the information from Drake.

In other news, Drake showed love to another Atlanta superstar after performing “Housekeeper Knows” from the balcony while Latto performed on stage during her headline show in Toronto, Canada. The track marks their first collaboration. Latto recently received a Grammy nomination for her performance on “Big Mama.”

