Key Takeaways:

Khaled’s new singles arrive ahead of his upcoming album, Aalam of God.

“You Remind Me” features a dancehall-heavy lineup including Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, and Mavado.

“Brother” leans introspective with Post Malone and YoungBoy Never Broke Again trading verses on loyalty and survival.

DJ Khaled officially kicked off his next era with the release of two new singles. On Friday (Aug. 29), he delivered “You Remind Me” featuring Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, RoryStoneLove, and Kaylan Arnold, followed by “Brother” with Post Malone and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Both tracks are set to appear on his upcoming 14th studio album, Aalam of God.

The dancehall-heavy “You Remind Me” unites the all-star Jamaican legends over bright, island-ready drums. Vybz and Buju traded verses celebrating love and attraction, with Vybz rapping: “Ay, gyal, you remind me of summer, shine so bright in the club, gyal, why'd I meet you? I wonder, pretty like the girls on the magazine cover.” Bounty Killer brought his signature edge, and Mavado leaned into sultry melodies. Rising vocalist Arnold provided the song’s hook.

The single nods to dancehall history by sampling Gyptian’s 2010 hit “Hold Yuh.” An accompanying music video, co-directed by Khaled and Ivan Berrios, was shot in a beautiful, tropical setting. Those who watched the colorful clip in its entirety were treated to a second, harder-hitting drop with Buju and Bounty.

If “You Remind Me” is sun-soaked and celebratory, “Brother” offers a more introspective side. Over a guitar-driven beat, Post Malone sings an emotional hook pledging loyalty and brotherhood: “I’ll take your side whether you’re wrong or right, be there for you through your darkest times.” YoungBoy co-signs the sentiment with raw verses about family and survival.

The singles mark Khaled’s first releases since 2022’s GOD DID, which topped the Billboard 200 and earned gold certification. Earlier this month, the “We The Best” frontman hosted YoungBoy’s DESHAWN mixtape, and Khaled recently joined Swizz Beatz in presenting the Icon Award to Bounty Killer at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards.