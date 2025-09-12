Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images, Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images, John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Khaled at the 2023 Recording Academy Honors, Drake at the Top Boy UK premiere, Future at the 2025 Met Gala, and Rick Ross performing in Atlanta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

DJ Khaled says he avoided the Drake, Future and Rick Ross feud because he refuses to engage with hate.

He still believes the three artists will reconcile, calling them “brothers” and expressing love for all.

Khaled reflects on his long-standing role as a collaborator and peacekeeper in Hip Hop culture.

DJ Khaled still believes his longtime collaborators will eventually make amends. On Thursday (Sept. 11), during an episode of “Joe & Jada,” the record producer opened up about why he’s still hopeful Drake will squash his feud with Future and Rick Ross, plus why he hasn’t stepped in to mediate himself.

“I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future,” Khaled said. “There’s two energies I’m not gonna get [involved] in: Hate...” Though he never got to naming the second one, Fat Joe asked how he deals with hate, to which the “I’m On One” hitmaker hilariously replied, “I don’t.”

“When you speak about all those great legends you just talked about … those are my brothers. You can’t question my friendship. How? It’s impossible. Ain’t nobody like motherf**ing DJ Khaled,” he continued. “When it [comes] down to DJ Khaled, I’m the one that’s [going to] try to fix it … I love my brothers, and my brothers know that. I would love to squash it.”

Speaking on the possibility of Drake eventually hashing things out with Ross and Future, Khaled emphasized, “Everything’s possible with God.”

It’s been over a year since Future and Metro Boomin dropped “Like That,” which featured Kendrick Lamar’s fiery guest verse targeting rap’s Big Three (widely considered himself, Drake and J. Cole). Though fans initially speculated the Atlanta rapper had friction with Drake over a woman, he told GQ there was no bad blood: “I ain’t got nothing to be mad about.”

“Have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day,” Metro Boomin told the publication. “It’s just regular s**t.”

Drake and Ross’ beef, on the other hand, has been a bit messier. According to the “Diced Pineapples” rapper, their issues came from Drizzy not clearing a record on French Montana’s album. As many might remember, the “Aston Martin Music” collaborators traded jabs on social media, with Rozay accusing Drake of getting a nose job, and on wax with songs like “Champagne Moments.”