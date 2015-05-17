Image Image Credit Europa Press News / Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre/TAS24 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In March, Kendrick Lamar came out of hiding with a guest verse on “Like That” before dropping a slew of diss tracks aimed at Drake and announcing that he’ll be headlining the Super Bowl LIX. Since then, rumors have been running rampant regarding his next album — partly thanks to his Top Dawg Entertainment affiliates and a snippet that appeared at the beginning of July’s “Not Like Us” video.

On Tuesday (Nov. 19), a DJ Snake interview began making its rounds across the internet in which he suggested that Taylor Swift will be featured on the Compton lyricist’s upcoming album. “World premiere,” the record producer said.

Social media was understandably skeptical about the claims, considering DJ Snake hasn’t collaborated with Lamar or Swift in the past. “I’ve never heard of anyone in recent memory get their hands on a Kendrick album feature list,” one Twitter user wrote.

In October 2023, Swift penned a thank-you note to the “Alright” rapper for re-recording his verse on her 2015 track “Bad Blood (Remix),” which appeared on the pop singer’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Deluxe.

“Watching [Lamar] create and record his verses on the ‘Bad Blood (Remix)’ was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him,” Swift shared.

“Every time the crowds on ‘The Eras Tour’ would chant his line, ‘You forgive, you forget, but you never let it… Go,’ I smiled,” she continued. “The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record ‘Bad Blood’ so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me.”

So far, Devin Malik and SZA have played with the idea of a new album by Lamar being on the way. Fans also speculated that ScHoolboy Q hinted the Grammy Award-winning rapper was one of “two more” artists dropping music soon.