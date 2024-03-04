Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ScHoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The anticipation for another Kendrick Lamar album is at an all-time high, especially with the success of “Not Like Us” and his recent Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner announcement.

On Thursday (Oct. 17), ScHoolboy Q seemingly joined fellow Top Dawg Entertainment affiliates SZA and Devin Malik in hyping up the still-unconfirmed LP. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the “Blank Face” rapper reposted Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA cover alongside the caption, “All my friends [are] dropping music, and it makes me happy. Two more [to] go.”

ScHoolboy Q’s post came shortly after Ab-Soul revealed the release date for his pending effort, SOUL BURGER, which marks off one possible contender. “Too many signs that Kendrick [is] dropping soon,” wrote a Twitter user underneath NFR Podcast’s repost. Someone else speculated, “The two more are [ASAP] Rocky and Kendrick.”

In September, Lamar unexpectedly debuted a record that fans are calling "Watch The Party Die" on Instagram. It’s also worth mentioning that another unreleased track was teased at the beginning of July’s video for “Not Like Us.” Either way, it looks like the Compton MC’s longtime supporters may have to wait until he performs at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome in February 2025 to be sure.

It’s been a busy year for TDE, to say the least. ScHoolboy Q’s BLUE LIPS arrived in March with guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, AzChike, Ab-Soul, Lance Skiiiwalker, Malik, Jozzy and Childish Major. Standout cuts included “THank god 4 me,” “Yeern 101” and “oHio,” to mention a few.

“[The] album [has] been done for years to be real… I just didn’t know where I would fit in this circus of just bulls**t and algorithm, so I made my bed and chose art,” ScHoolboy Q said of the LP. “I’m [too] good to let my talent go to waste over a viral moment… I’m 37 and still hungry. I honestly don’t think nobody can f**k [with] me to be real.”

Meanwhile, Doechii and new signee Alemeda dropped their respective projects: Alligator Bites Never Heal in August and FK IT in September.