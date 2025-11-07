Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images, Barry Brecheisen/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Snake, Travis Scott and Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Tsunami” is a two-part track that showcases Future and Travis Scott’s distinct styles over DJ Snake’s production.

The song blends high-energy production with lyrics about luxury, power and the rock star lifestyle.

Nomad reflects DJ Snake’s multicultural roots, with features from artists across the globe.

On Friday (Nov. 7), DJ Snake unveiled his latest full-length effort, Nomad. On the 17-song body of work lies “Tsunami,” a hard-hitting collaboration with Future and Travis Scott that’s sure to dominate car radios, nightclubs and stadiums.

“Tsunami,” co-produced by Snake and fellow French talent Nömak, is presented in two parts. Future leads the first anchor, opening with lines like, “Push start, put the trunk in the back / .45 on the seat with the MAC / … / Take a link out your Presi' / Put some mink on your back.” Part II features Scott, complete with the chorus line: “Bad and bougie, ratchet influence / Like the Romans, right there booted.” All in all, both artists successfully match the song’s overall theme of living the rock star lifestyle.

Nomad was first announced during DJ Snake’s sold-out show at Stade de France earlier this year. “I grew up surrounded by people from India, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. That mix shaped everything I heard,” he stated in a press release. “Nomad is a tribute to that upbringing… always moving, always learning, always blending what the world has to offer. [This project] goes beyond an album tracklist. It’s a cultural statement.”

In addition to the aforementioned features, the album features collaborations with Stray Kids, Damian Marley, Peso Pluma, Bipolar Sunshine, Space Laces, Dillon Francis and more. Ahead of Nomad, DJ Snake released several singles, including “Paradise,” a modern reimagining of Phil Collins’ “Another Day in Paradise,” “RELOADED,” which flips Marilyn Manson’s “This Is the New S**t,” “Patience” with Amadou & Mariam (paired with a video addressing migration) and the J Balvin-backed “Noventa.”

“Something Wrong,” a hard-hitting number with Scott’s Cactus Jack artist Don Toliver, also added to the LP’s high-energy. “We in H-Town, that means you gotta ride that s**t like a whip, you know my daddy was a pimp,” Toliver declared on the Snake and SickDrumz-produced cut.