Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Mat Hayward / Contributor via Getty Images, and Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Central Cee at O2 Arena, Don Toliver at WAMU Theater, and Wiz Khalifa at Tycoon Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla and Don Toliver will headline Rolling Loud India 2025.

The event marks Rolling Loud’s first appearance in India, which will be hosted in Navi Mumbai this November.

The festival’s India debut highlights the growing influence of South Asian Hip Hop on the global stage.

Rolling Loud is officially heading to India. On Monday (Sept. 8) at midnight, festival organizers announced the event’s inaugural lineup, which will see Central Cee and Wiz Khalifa headlining Day 1, followed by Karan Aujla and Don Toliver closing out Day 2.

The first-ever Rolling Loud India is slated to take place on Nov. 22 and 23 at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, other artists on the bill include Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, NAV, Chow Lee and Swae Lee.

Tickets for Rolling Loud India are already on sale, starting at 7,000 Indian Rupees (or around $80 USD) for general admission. Check out the flyer below.

“Rolling Loud’s mission has always been to cultivate Hip Hop on a truly global scale, and bringing the festival to India has been a goal of ours for years. To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic — the first time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud,” Rolling Loud founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a press release.

“Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reflects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India’s own scene,” they added. “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”

Rolling Loud has steadily expanded across the globe in recent years. The festival has taken place in Thailand, Australia, Toronto and Europe. Despite the growth, its core events have remained in the United States, particularly in Miami and California. New York, on the other hand, has proven to be a more difficult market, with organizers struggling to lock down dates due to “logistical factors.”

As for what fans can expect to hear at Rolling Loud India, Central Cee dropped CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS in January, while Toliver is gearing up for his next solo effort.