Doechii’s “Anxiety” is finally available on streaming platforms after nearly five long years, with TikTok playing a massive role in its long-awaited release.

Making its way to DSPs at midnight on Wednesday (March 5), the track — originally recorded in Doechii’s bedroom — samples Gotye’s smash hit “Somebody That I Used To Know.” Until now, fans could only hear it through the Grammy Award winner’s “Coven Music Session” on YouTube.

“Solo, no mojo / I bounce back, no pogo / Unhappy, no homo / New brands, no logos / Money on my juggla, natural hustler / Think I need a smuggler up in Russia,” she rapped over the acoustic guitar and xylophone-laden instrumental. Take a listen below.

The Backstory Behind Doechii’s “Anxiety”

“I’m going to break down this lore to people who don’t understand it,” Doechii said ahead of the song’s streaming release. She explained that Sleepy Hallow, whom she called an “amazing artist,” dropped a track with the same title that samples her song. The record, which appears on his Boy Meets World, eventually ended up taking off online, followed by people searching for the original.

“He was sampling my song called ‘Anxiety,’ but my song is using the sample of ‘Somebody That I Used To Know,’” Doechii shared via her Instagram Story. “I took that beat, and I made my own song on top of it. I dropped that song on YouTube. It never hit streaming, and then Sleepy Hallow sampled that, it got approved, and then that song blew up, and now people are finding the original version on TikTok.”

Doechii’s “Anxiety” Is Going Viral On TikTok

Since teasing “Anxiety” in late February, the sound bite has pulled in over 80,000 video creates on TikTok. With the help of #anxiety, which now has 6.4 million and counting videos, the track itself has been picked up by influencers like Alexus Learmann, Noah Jay Wood, Brooke Ashley Hall and even internet personality and meteorologist Nick Kosir.

It just goes to show that a good song will always find its way back, no matter how much time has passed. We’ve already seen it happen with older classics like Beyoncé’s “Diva,” which found new life through GloRilla’s “TGIF.” Among the countless others to get revived by the social media platform are DeJ Loaf’s “Back Up” and Fetty Wap’s “Again” — the latter being a part of the JBL speaker trend.