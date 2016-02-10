Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii is on top of the world right now. On Sunday (Feb. 2), the Swamp Princess secured her first-ever Grammy Award, followed by her celebrating the best way she knows how: dropping new music.

At midnight on Monday (Feb. 3), Doechii dropped “Nosebleeds” to celebrate her Best Rap Album win. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the track saw her shouting out her Top Dawg Entertainment family and the Recording Academy.

“I don't know, is she gonna go crazy? Is she gonna go crazy? / Everybody wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn't win / I guess we'll never–,” she spat in reference to Ye’s iconic Grammy Award acceptance speech for The College Dropout, which won the same award in 2005.

Elsewhere, the Florida phenomenon showed love to SZA, Isaiah Rashad and TDE’s president, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. Give the record a listen below.

Doechii, who also hit the stage that night, was up for three awards: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. While she lost the first two to Chappell Roan and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” — practically inevitable considering he won five awards on Sunday — her Alligator Bites Never Heal rightfully took home the win for Best Rap Album.

“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I’ve bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get,” Doechii said during her acceptance speech.

She then took a moment to uplift other Black women: “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible.”



Though billed as a mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal delivered standouts like “BOILED PEANUTS,” “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and the KUNTFETISH-backed “GTFO,” among others. It also served as an exciting predecessor to Doechii’s studio debut album, which is expected to arrive in 2025.