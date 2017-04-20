Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since Alligator Bites Never Heal came out in August, Doechii has dealt with her fair share of opinions. Amid critics claiming her music is “too deep,” the “HUH!” artist took to Twitter on Wednesday (Dec. 11) night to defend both Hip Hop and her artistry.

“Our music has always been deep. It’s always been complex, and it’s always been soulful or spiritual. We use Hip Hop to evolve, to protest, [and] to celebrate,” she began. “Art and music play a role in why a lot of us are proud to be Black today. Our culture is all through these genres.”

Doechii then urged, “Don’t let these people brainwash you into disconnecting from the soul of Hip Hop by convincing you it isn’t cool or it’s ‘too deep.’ It’s always been that deep for us, and it should stay that way. We created it! Once we lose the soul, we’ve lost the genre.”

The sentiment isn’t entirely new, especially given recent releases like CHROMAKOPIA or Dark Times. In fact, many artists in Doechii’s circle, such as Kendrick Lamar or fellow Top Dawg Entertainment signee Ab-Soul, have all faced the same complaints.

“Anybody talking s**t about Hip Hop that makes you think or makes you feel something should immediately be recognized as an opp,” Doechii’s Twitter post continued. “Ask yourself what they gain from us watering down our music, taking the soul out, only discussing surface-level topics, and becoming less conscious. Only a specific group of people benefit from us not being introspective.”

Alligator Bites Never Heal arrived in late August with a lone feature from KUNTFETISH. Production, on the other hand, came from the likes of Devin Malik, Childish Major, Kal Banx and Super Miles, to mention a few. Among the standout cuts were “BOILED PEANUTS” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” both of which Doechii performed during her NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” earlier in the month.