Doechii has always been that girl when it comes to fashion, and now we know where she draws her inspiration. On Thursday (Feb. 27), Dazed published an interview with the Grammy Award winner, where she named her current fashion influences: Ye, which isn’t entirely shocking considering most rappers have tapped into his style at some point, and the more surprising choice, JAY-Z.

“I feel inspired by JAY-Z with his pinstripe suits and stuff,” Doechii told the publication, acknowledging how the music mogul made power suiting his signature in the 2010s. “Early Kanye West with his polos and things — that student of Hip Hop thing,” she added in reference to the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” creator’s early affinity for rugby shirts and sweaters, which were his staples around the time of 2004’s The College Dropout.

“I’m really in a place where I fell in love with Hip Hop again because I got sober, and my pineal gland f**king developed,” she added. “That academia aesthetic was cool to me.”

Doechii Admits She Never Used To “Dress For Comfort”

Reflecting on where she is at 26, Doechii pointed out that her style has changed a lot since she first started out. The "What It Is" rapper used to gravitate toward “avant-garde things” that were “the most uncomfortable and the most theatrical,” which tracks considering some of her early award show looks and live performances.

Speaking of which, the TDE signee also reflected on the custom Thom Browne gown she wore to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. "I couldn't breathe," she humorously admitted. It was just one side of the self-coined Swamp Princess, who was announced as a Met Gala Host Committee earlier in the month.

What’s Next For Doechii Fashion-Wise?

Doechii has been carving out her place as a fashion icon for quite some time, especially for alt-Black girls worldwide — Rap-Up even named her one of the today's most stylish rappers in January. She reminded fans exactly why during DSQUARED2’s 30th-anniversary show at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday (Feb. 25), where she ran down the runway before returning to perform “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “Alter Ego” with JT.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see where she takes from here, but for now, the Florida native is easily one of Hip Hop’s best-dressed stars.