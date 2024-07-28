Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Doechii’s Grammy Award for Best Rap Album finally made it home. On Wednesday (June 11), the Swamp Princess shared a video of herself excitedly unboxing the shiny new trophy she earned for her critically acclaimed Alligator Bites Never Heal.

“I’m trying not to break a nail,” the Florida native said as she opened the cardboard packaging to reveal the golden gramophone inside. “Oh my God, it’s so pretty! Oh my God, look at it. That’s so amazing.”

“This is actually real ‘cause I was pissed when they took it from me at the Grammys. I wanted to snatch it back,” she joked. For those wondering, the Grammys handed out on TV are just props. John Billings, who crafts the actual awards, previously told Billboard they’re blanks that “can be kissed and hugged and dropped” during the ceremony. Afterward, the official trophies typically arrive “within 60 days.”

“Wow, what an accomplishment,” Doechii said in the video. “I want to cry, but I’m not going to. This is amazing. Look what we did, Moosa. Isn’t that cool?” The moment couldn’t have come at a better time, either, especially with Alligator Bites Never Heal celebrating its first anniversary in August. The original 19-track release notably included fan favorites like “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “SLIDE.”

The “DENIAL IS A RIVER” artist became only the third woman to ever win Best Rap Album, joining Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. “I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I’ve bared my life. I went through so much,” the rapper said during her acceptance speech. “I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get.”

To celebrate the milestone, she released “Nosebleeds” on streaming platforms the very next day.