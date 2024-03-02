Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii’s biggest dating red flag in a man is being heterosexual, she revealed on Friday (March 7). During an airing of “Hot Ones Versus” with DJ Miss Milan, the “Nosebleeds” artist was asked about her dealbreakers.

“Is it being on the DL?” Miss Milan asked. For those familiar with Doechii’s music, it’s a situation she’s openly rapped about, particularly on last year’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

“You’re on the right track,” Doechii encouraged before letting Miss Milan take another guess. “Bad music taste?” she tried again, followed by the rapper admitting, “That is a good one, but that’s not what I put.” When she finally flipped her whiteboard, the answer read, “A straight man.”

“You know what’s so crazy? I was going to say men,” Miss Milan revealed before the two of them burst into laughter. The Swamp Princess has long been open about her bisexuality, even referencing it in her early breakthrough track, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” which contained lines like, “I think I like girls, but I think I like men/ Doechii is a d**k, I never fit in.”

“I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age,” she told Gay Times in 2024. “It wasn’t until I went to a performing arts school and there were a lot of gay people at my school. Once I had gay friends, it was like, ‘OK, I can be myself.’”

Of course, some newer fans — especially those introduced to Doechii after Alligator Bites Never Heal — were caught off guard by her “Hot Ones Versus” comments. “She’s losing me with this one,” one critic wrote underneath Glock Topickz’s repost, while another added, “I want this to be a joke so bad.”

Thankfully, not everyone was up in arms. “She’s so silly. I love her, but she’s allowed a preference,” one person pointed out. That comment was correct. Women are allowed to have preferences, just like men do all the time. In an industry that constantly tries to box women in, being unapologetic about what, and more specifically, who you want, is empowering to see from artists like Doechii.