Image Image Credit Screenshot of Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” video Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii’s visual companion for “DENIAL IS A RIVER” is finally here. On Thursday (Jan. 2), the Swamp Princess shared the much-awaited offering after numerous parodies and star-studded skits.

In the Carlos Acosta and James Mackel-directed cut, Zack Fox portrayed the track’s infamous “old dude from 2019.” The video shows Doechii pacing anxiously around the kitchen, only to catch the comedian and actor making out with internet personality Rickey Thompson — perfectly in sync with the record’s “turns out the girl was really a dude?” plot twist.

Moments later, labelmate SiR, DJ Miss Milan, Teezo Touchdown and H Wood made cameos in a house party scene that hilariously ended with Doechii kicking everyone out. The clip then treated viewers to some behind-the-scenes action, with the camera following her on set drinking and wiping her nose in reference to the third verse: “I mean, f**k, I like pills, I like drugs/ I like gettin' money, I like strippers, I like to f**k/ I like day-drinkin' and day parties in Hollywood.”

Doechii has already confirmed that she’ll be doing a “Denial Is A Stream” broadcast at 6 p.m. ET. She described the extravaganza as the “f**king coolest thing that’s ever happened on planet Earth.” Promising games, guests, and surprises, the artist also jokingly warned fans that if they didn’t watch, she’d “sneak inside your bedroom and f**king kill you.”

The “Denial Is A River” music video served as a continuation of Doechii’s meteoric rise in 2024 while kicking off 2025 with a bang. She’s nominated for Best New Artist at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, set to air on Feb. 2 inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Additionally, the Top Dawg Entertainment signee’s “NISSAN ALTIMA” is competing for Best Rap Performance, with Alligator Bites Never Heal in the running for Best Rap Album.

Despite being billed as a mixtape, the project was undoubtedly one of last year’s most impressive bodies of work. Across the 19-track effort, Doechii paid homage to her southern roots with “BOILED PEANUTS,” teamed up with KUNTFETISH on “GTFO,” and cleverly interpolated Kendrick Lamar’s viral “Get Top on the phone” line on “BOOM BAP.”