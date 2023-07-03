Image Image Credit Marleen Moise / Contributor via Getty Images, Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images, and Ivan Apfel / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii, Shaboozey, and PinkPantheress Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Glastonbury Festival 2025 is already looking like another one for the books. On Thursday (March 6), event organizers revealed the star-studded lineup, and though it’s mostly packed with pop acts — The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo are headlining — the few Hip Hop and R&B names on the bill are just as exciting.

The fête will run from June 25 to June 29 at Worthy Farm, with Busta Rhymes, Denzel Curry, PinkPantheress, and Lola Young kicking things off on day one. Then, day two will bring performances from Doechii, RAYE, Amaarae, and Beabadoobee, among others. Closing out the event are acts like AJ Tracey, Jorja Smith, Shaboozey, and Joy Crookes.

Tickets went on sale in November 2024, and unfortunately for the procrastinators, general admission is completely sold out. Peep the full lineup below, along with some of the artists we’re most excited to see perform.

Doechii

Doechii will be stepping onto the Glastonbury stage as a Grammy Award winner come June. Fans can likely expect a medley from Alligator Bites Never Heal, which took home Best Rap Album in February, along with the recently viral “Anxiety.” The festival is still months away, so who knows, she might even be ready to roll out her debut LP by then.

Shaboozey

After dominating 2024 with “Bar Song (Tipsy),” the longest-running No. 1 of the year, we’re especially excited to see what 2025 has in store for Shaboozey. His Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going brought rap and R&B influences into the country genre by way of records like “Horses & Hellcats,” “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” and “Let It Burn.” Shaboozey later dropped “Good News,” which could very well be the start of a whole new era for the Virginia native.

PinkPantheress

After a relatively quiet 2024, PinkPantheress is primed for a big comeback. “Oh, we are so back [in] 2025,” she teased in January, alongside a hint that new music is on the way. That means fans might not just get a medley from Heaven Knows, which, to be fair, wouldn’t be a bad thing, considering the album delivered the multi-platinum “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” and features from Central Cee and Rema.

Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith and AJ Tracey, who’s also set to perform on day three, delivered a welcoming return for R&G with "Crush" in February. Whether she runs through classics like “Blue Lights” and “The One” or revisits falling or flying is anyone’s guess, but either way, the Walsall-born singer is a must-see act live.

Denzel Curry

If there’s one thing Denzel Curry does well, it’s commanding a festival stage, as he’s shown year after year at Rolling Loud. That same energy is bound to carry over overseas, especially months removed from KING OF THE MISCHIVOUS. The 19-song effort housed the ASAP Rocky-assisted “HOODLUMZ” and “STILL IN THE PAINT” featuring Lazer Dim 700 and Bktherula.

Lola Young

Lola Young might have caught the attention stateside with her feature on Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA track “Like Him,” but the alt-pop artist has plenty of her own music worth exploring. This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway brought tracks like “Messy” and “Wish You Were Dead” to life, along with several other standouts. The London native may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but her talent speaks for itself.