Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Gilles Mingasson / Contributor via Getty Images and Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii, Zack Fox and Schoolboy Q Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the days leading up to her “Denial Is A River” show, Doechii has been gifting fans with several comedic skits, and so far, every single one has been absolutely hilarious. On Monday (Dec. 3), she added another gem to the lineup starring Zack Fox and ScHoolboy Q, aptly named “Can I Hit THat?”

The humorous clip opened with the TDE rapper peeking through the door before lighting a joint on the kitchen stove. Moments later, he and Doechii strike up a conversation. “Q, you know how I am. I’m an alpha female. It’s different for me. He does everything for me, he helps me set up the house. He doesn’t drink. He doesn’t smoke,” she explained before the man in question, Fox, made his entrance.

Contradicting everything Doechii claimed earlier, Fox hilariously asked Q, “Woah, is that zaza?” to which she replied, “You’re kidding. ... He’s so funny.” Not stopping there, the comedian and actor further nudged: “It’s the roach. I love when it’s the roach, and it’s almost done and it tickles your lip a little bit.”

“No weed?” Fox asked again, prompting Q to hit the one-liner of the century: “No.” Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel — who also helmed the artist’s BLUE LIPS visuals — “Denial Is A River” is set to premiere on Thursday (Jan. 2) in collaboration with Comedy Central. Among the other cameos are Baby Tate, Earl Sweatshirt, Teezo Touchdown and SiR.

“Lighting the blunt on the stove is peek n**gadom!” DJ Miss Milan, also part of the cast, said in the comments section. Someone else joked, “Haha, none of this is acting. This is real life.”

“Denial Is A River” takes its name from the standout track on Doechii’s Grammy-nominated project, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The 19-song effort, which also serves as home to “NISSAM ALTIMA” and “BOOM BAP,” is vying for Best Rap Album at the 67th annual awards show.