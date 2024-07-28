Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After a stellar 2024, Doechii is already gearing up for an even bigger 2025. On Thursday (Dec. 26), the self-coined Swamp Princess announced that her sitcom, “Denial Is A River,” will be premiering on Jan. 2, 2025.

Soundtracked by the “Family Matters” theme song, an accompanying teaser opened with the artist entering a house full of her frequent collaborators and peers. Zach Fox, for instance, is seen walking down the stairs while ScHoolboy Q popped his head out the door while smoking a joint.

Elsewhere, viewers got to see internet personality Rickey Thompson climbing through the kitchen window, Teezo Touchdown knocking someone over and Earl Sweatshirt — whose title card hilariously read Brad Pitt, referencing his “Loiter Squad” character — striking a pose. SiR, Baby Tate, DJ Miss Milan and H Wood are also part of the cast.

“Get your popcorn ready there’s a new sitcom in the house, and it’s brought to you by real life!” DJ Miss Milan penned in the comments section. Baby Tate wrote, “Tuned in,” while SZA, who hasn’t been confirmed as a cameo, said, “Oh, I’m sat!”

“DENIAL IS A RIVER” is one of many surefire cuts from Doechii’s critically acclaimed Alligator Bites Never Heal, which arrived in late August. Spanning 19 songs, the project came with a lone feature from KUNTFETISH and records like “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “BOILED PEANUTS.”

Although billed as a mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal is vying for Best Rap Album against the likes of Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU and J. Cole’s Might Delete Later in the 2025 Grammy Awards. The Tampa native is also in the running for Best New Artist, where she’ll compete alongside Shaboozey, Chappell Roan, Teddy Swims and more. Also on the calendar for next year, Doechii plans to release her official debut studio album.

Earlier in the month, the “What It Is (Block Boy)” hitmaker responded to critics saying her music was “too deep,” especially compared to the current state of rap. “Our music has always been deep. It’s always been complex, and it’s always been soulful [or] spiritual. We use Hip Hop to evolve. To protest. To celebrate,” she stated via Twitter. “Art [and] music plays a role in why a lot of us are proud to be Black today. Our culture is all through these genres.”