Doechii sharing the stage with Lauryn Hill for "Doo Wop (That Thing)" almost feels too good to be true. On Saturday (March 8) night, during the legendary musician’s set at the Jazz In The Gardens Music Fest in Miami Gardens, the two came together for a powerful live rendition of the 1998 classic.

“I want to introduce y’all to another sister, another beautiful sister,” Hill told the Miami crowd before bringing out Doechii. The Swamp Princess, dressed in denim on denim, came out swinging for the iconic second verse before segueing into “CATFISH” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER” as a part of the special “Diaspora Calling!” set.

“Thank you, Miss Lauryn Hill. Thank you. My heart is so full. She is my hero,” Doechii wrote via Twitter after the show. “This is the greatest honor Hip Hop could give me. Praise God. My entire body is vibrating with joy right now. I’ll never forget this day! Ever!”

Doechii Standing Beside Lauryn Hill Shows Just How Far Hip Hop Has Come

Although brief, the onstage moment says so much about Hip Hop’s progression for women. In 1997, the “To Zion” artist became the first woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys with Fugees’ The Score, and nearly 30 years later, Doechii did the same with Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Rap hasn’t always been the most accepting of women, but Doechii and Hill’s time together is a welcoming reminder of how they’ve paved their own way in and aren’t going anywhere.

‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ Was The First Album Doechii Ever Bought

Funny enough, the first album Doechii ever purchased was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. In a February interview with The Cut, she said the 16-song effort — home to “Ex-Factor,” “To Zion” and “Lost Ones” — was the first she “ever purchased and ever remember listening to in full length.”

“The feeling that I have when I listen to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me,” she shared with the publication.