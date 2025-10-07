Image Image Credit Matt Jelonek / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Doechii’s latest British Vogue cover confirms what fans and fashion insiders have known: her star power is undeniable. The Grammy Award-winning rapper appears on the August 2025 issue in a look that’s daring, futuristic and rooted in Black expression. She’s styled in a neon-colored fishnet Givenchy dress, layered in Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and framed by a vivid green and blue backdrop. Her makeup features a sharp red lip, and her hair — a large Afrocentric crown with a defined middle part — pulls the full look together.

Jawara Wauchope, who styled her hair for the shoot, didn’t go in with the usual list of references. “Honestly, I was pulling actual shapes, instead of hair references,” he said. That sculptural approach shaped the look, but the energy on set sealed it. “If she’d come in with a different energy, I’d have switched up everything. But we were aligned that day. And she’s fun. She’s so fun.”

The cover is just the latest moment in a long list of creative wins for Doechii. The “Alter Ego” star’s “Tiny Desk Concert” performance, which dropped in early 2024, got major attention for its direction, visuals and her decision to bring in an all-women band. Later, her set for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” delivered something viewers hadn’t seen before, with dancers literally connected to her by braids throughout the entire performance.

Doechii made headlines again during the 2024 Grammy Awards. In the middle of her set, she peeled off a custom Thom Browne suit and performed in her underwear, delivering choreography and presence that had the crowd on its feet, ready for more. That moment came shortly after her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal won Best Rap Album, displaying the range and intention behind her choices.

This cover shoot reflects how far she’s come and signals what’s next. Doechii is making statements with every move — and people are watching.