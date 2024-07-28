Image Image Credit Rolling Stone / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On top of being the most nominated woman in Hip Hop at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Doechii will treat viewers to a medley of hits at the event. On Friday (Jan. 24), the Recording Academy revealed its first round of performers, including Teddy Swims, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE and several more.

Doechii is up for three awards come February, one of which is Best Rap Album of the Year. The Top Dawg Entertainment signee’s Alligator Bites Never Heal is competing against J. Cole’s Might Delete Later, Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU and Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), to name a few.

“NISSAN ALTIMA,” one of the many standout cuts from the Swamp Princess’ 19-song effort, is also nominated for Best Rap Performance. It’s in the running alongside Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” and Cardi B’s “Miami (Enough).” Notably, Doechii is the only rap act to land a spot in the Best New Artist category.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which airs on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET via Paramount+ and CBS, will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah. Unlike previous years, Grammy Week has been “condensed” to just four events due to the Los Angeles wildfires. In response to the crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares pledged $2 million in emergency aid.

“The entire Grammy family is shocked and deeply saddened by the situation that is unfolding in Los Angeles. The music community is being so severely impacted, but we will come together as an industry to support one another,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr. wrote in a statement. “Our organizations exist to serve music people because music is a powerful force for good in the world, and we hope the broader industry will now rally to this cause."