Image Image Credit Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat at Outside Lands Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” will release on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, breaking from the usual midnight drop.

The track’s rollout included a hotline, a Marc Jacobs campaign and a live debut at Outside Lands Festival.

A 30-second snippet of the song and its cover art hint at a pop-forward sound and a new creative direction.

Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” finally has a release date. On Tuesday (Aug. 12), she revealed the cover art and announced that the highly anticipated single will drop on Aug. 21.

Interestingly, the single will make its way to streaming services at 8 p.m. ET instead of the standard midnight drop. Until then, fans can pre-save it via Doja’s website. “Jealous Type” has had quite the rollout so far, with the rapper debuting her Vie Hotline last Thursday (Aug. 7).

In an Instagram post, she urged her followers to call or text 747-246-7262. On the other end of the line, they were greeted by the Grammy Award-winning musician herself: “This is your space for love, life and a mess in between. My name is Doja Cat, and I’m no couple's therapist, but I do have some opinions.”

Doja also gave us a taste of “Jealous Type” with a 30-second snippet on YouTube, accompanied by an illustration of a rose. “Boy, let me know if this is careless, I / Could be torn between two roads and I just can't decide / Which one is leading me to hell or paradise?” she sang. “Baby, I can’t hurt you, sure, but I'm the jealous type / I'm the jealous type.” She then gave the song its live debut at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival on Friday (Aug. 8) night.

Fans first got a glimpse of “Jealous Type” in Marc Jacobs’ Staycation campaign. The advertisement opens with Doja slipping a cassette tape into a player from a beach chair — except the “beach” is a small patch of sand at a construction site in New York City. Soon after, she’s seen dancing on fire escapes, soaking in the steam from a subway grate and dancing atop a yellow cab.

“It’s very sexy, the feeling of it visually. What we were doing was just quite girly. I think it’s very catered to the inner girl, the young girl,” she told ELLE about her decision to soundtrack the campaign with the single. “I think the song matches it really well because it feels quite pop, and I think really anything could go behind these visuals as far as what I’ve been doing with the album.”