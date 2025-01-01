Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat at Wireless Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Doja Cat has wrapped her fifth studio album, ‘Vie,’ which she announced in French on social media.

The project explores a retro pop sound with emotional themes that mark a shift from her previous work.

Fans have already heard previews of tracks like “Crack” and “Jealous Type,” hinting at a 2025 release.

Doja Cat’s forthcoming fifth studio LP, Vie, is done at last. On Monday (July 21) evening, the rapper confirmed the news in French: “L'album est complet,” she tweeted, which translates to “The album is complete.”

The project’s title, meaning “life” in the romance language, seemingly ties into the themes of “love, romance and sex,” which Doja Cat previously hinted that fans can expect. Although she unfortunately didn’t confirm a release date, the “Need To Know” hitmaker has given out plenty of clues — and unreleased music — that hint at what’s coming next.

Perhaps the most obvious one is Doja revealing to V Magazine that Vie will be more “pop-driven” than her previous album, Scarlet. “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that — it’s popular,” she said.

Doja Cat’s ‘Vie’ Will Be Heavily Centered Around Love

According to the publication, Vie is set to have a “retro aesthetic,” with the music and lyrics capturing that feeling in a variety of ways. “This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future — my hope, my hopefulness. What I hope it could be,” Doja Cat said.

She also pointed out how a lot of pop music today consists of breakup songs and the idea of being "sick of men." The Planet Her artist added, “Because I remember there was a time when people were talking about wanting to be with each other.”

The Songs Doja Cat Has Teased Already

Since teasing the LP last year, Doja Cat has shared not one, but two potential tracklists. In November 2024, she tweeted a now-deleted photo of a 13-song collection, featuring tracks like “Acts of Service,” “Make It Up,” “Did I Lie” and the fan-favorite “Crack.” The last-mentioned record was dropped as a limited-time single in May.

That same month, she also previewed “Jealous Type” in Marc Jacobs’ pre-Fall 2025 campaign. “Which one is leading me to hell or paradise? / Baby, I can’t hurt you, sure, but I'm the jealous type,” Doja Cat sings. Take a listen below.