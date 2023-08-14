Image Image Credit Sergione Infuso - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat performs for I-Days Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Doja Cat is a lover girl in every sense of the word. With the “Say So” artist’s fifth studio album now complete, she’s launched the Vie Hotline, presumably to promote her forthcoming single “Jealous Type.”

Announced on Thursday (Aug. 7), the flyer features a lingerie-clad Doja Cat encouraging her over 24 million followers to call or text 747-246-7262. After dialing up the number, we were greeted by her sultry voice on the other end of the line: “Welcome to the Vie Hotline, where love is complicated, but calling us isn’t.”

Describing the hotline as “a place for the lovers who feel too much, too fast, too often,” she adds, “This is your space for love, life and a mess in between. My name is Doja Cat, and I’m no couple's therapist, but I do have some opinions. Now let’s get into it.”

From there, we were then given two options. She encouraged us to press one “if jealousy is creeping into your relationship.” In response, the singer offered some reassurance that “jealousy is normal.” She went on to say, “Anyone who says they don’t get jealous is lying. You’re not crazy. You’re passionate, you’re furious [and] maybe just a little unhinged. But let’s be real, they’re lucky to be on your mind at all.”

The second option is for anyone wondering whether it’s “intimacy or light stalking” if their partner asks for their location. Doja Cat answered, “Ah, the location ask. Cute or creepy? Love’s about trust, not tracking. If sharing feels like a warm hug, great. If it feels like a leash, time to set some boundaries or maybe just block them.”

While Vie doesn’t have a release date just yet, Doja Cat confirmed that it will be a more “pop-driven” project. “Jealous Type,” which she first previewed in a Marc Jacobs campaign, is expected to drop very soon. In the meantime, take a listen to the snippet below.