Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doja Cat and Taco Bell have reunited at last. On Thursday (Jan. 23), the rapper starred in the Mexican fast-food chain's latest commercial leading up to the Super Bowl LIX.

In a 30-second advertisement shared on social media, the “Say So” star interrupted a couple’s special moment with Taco Bell’s Live Más Drive-Thru Cams. “Did someone photobomb us?” the woman asks, with the man replying, “Is that Doja Cat?” Moments later, the drive-thru worker leans out the window and shouts, “For the last time, no famous people!”

“I want to be in this ad,” the Grammy Award winner exclaimed before sneaking a sip of Baja Blast behind a bush. Taco Bell introduced over 3,000 Live Más Drive-Thru Cams in December 2024, giving customers a chance to appear in their commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl, slated to take place on Feb. 9. As the narrator humorously noted, “Participants may be slightly famous but not Doja Cat famous.”

“Doja Cat has been an incredible partner and one of our most iconic fans. Her passion for the brand is undeniable, but this year is about celebrating the everyday fans,” Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a press release. “While there’s a slight possibility for Doja and other friends of the brand to make an appearance, the true spotlight belongs to the fans who make Taco Bell, Taco Bell. This is their time to shine.”

“I’ve already made history with Taco Bell — you’re welcome for the Mexican Pizza comeback — so when I heard Taco Bell was featuring its biggest fans, I assumed that I would be part of the action,” the Scarlet rapper added. “Don’t get me wrong, I should be the star, but my fellow Taco Bell fans really showed out... I guess I’ll just have to wait and see what happens during the big game.”