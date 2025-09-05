Image Image Credit Mat Hayward / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Don Toliver performs during the "PSYCHO" tour Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Don Toliver’s next era is off to a smooth start. On Friday (Aug. 5) at midnight, the rapper released “Tiramisu,” the latest single from his forthcoming album, slated to arrive before the end of this year.

“Yeah, call me when you need it late at night, you know I'm slidin' / I heard you been dreamin' 'bout me lately, girl, I'm ridin' / Tell me that you think about me 'cause you're on my mind, babe / You ain't gotta check your watch, you know I'm on that time, bae,” Toliver sings on the Cardo Got Wings-produced effort.

Despite the name, “Tiramisu” has nothing to do with sweets. It's a metaphor for intimacy, as revealed later in the chorus. The song itself is fairly short, similar to previous singles like “FWU” and “NO COMMENTS,” the latter of which appeared on July’s JACKBOYS 2 compilation.

This year has mostly seen collaborations and features for Toliver, especially after closing out the European leg of his “PYSCHO TOUR” over the summer. He joined forces with Doja Cat on “Lose My Mind,” NAV on “YOU,” and j-hope on the Pharrell-produced “LV Bag.”

Speaking with FAULT Magazine, Toliver was asked if the last-mentioned collaboration pushed him outside his comfort zone. “No, ‘LV Bag’ is a record I love, so I didn’t have to stretch my sound in any new direction. It felt natural,” he explained.

As for what’s next, the “After Party” hitmaker said, “The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general. It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Toliver does with his next full-length release, considering that HARDSTONE PYSCHO arrived just last year. The LP gave fans a whopping 20 tracks (when factoring in the deluxe), plus collaborations with Yeat, Kodak Black and his Cactus Jack Records label boss, Travis Scott, among others.