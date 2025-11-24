Image Image Credit Katie Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Glover performs onstage during Day 1 of Tyler, The Creator's 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Donald Glover’s 2024 tour was canceled after he suffered a stroke.

The health scare led to two surgeries and a long recovery process.

He shared the news during Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw and he reflected on how the experience changed him.

We now know why Donald Glover, formerly known as Childish Gambino, cancelled his tour in late 2024 — and it was a life-or-death decision. During his Saturday (Nov. 22) evening set at Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, the renowned actor and musician revealed that he suffered a stroke last year.

The “This Is America” rapper detailed his health scare from the stage. “You guys voted for a ‘Where have I been monologue,’” Glover said, as seen in various social media clips. “I was doing this world tour, was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there. I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well. So, when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

The “Atlanta” actor added some levity to the very serious situation by dropping a joke (“Here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.”), sharing that he felt like he let everybody down and being disappointed that he had yet to visit Ireland.

In September 2024, the five-time Grammy Award winner abruptly cancelled his “The New World Tour.” Initially, just the trek’s North American dates were postponed, but eventually, so were its international shows. At the time, he cited a need to focus on his physical health.

Obviously, that required more than just time off. Glover also revealed that doctors “found a hole in [his] heart.” The 42-year-old shared that he had to have a pair of surgeries. Now back on stage, he is living life to the fullest. “They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” Glover added. “You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys.”

Besides performing, Glover’s upcoming schedule apparently includes reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars franchise and as Troy Barnes in the forthcoming Community movie.