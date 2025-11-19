Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Frank Hoensch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator and Kali Uchis at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music Festival, fakemink performs during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2025, and Devonté Hynes aka Blood Orange performs during a concert at the Columbiahalle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The festival was delayed due to heavy rains, leading to a reshuffled artist lineup.

Fresh additions like Kali Uchis, Blood Orange, fakemink and Geese bring new energy.

Fans are reacting with a mix of excitement and frustration over the changes.

While plenty of fans were understandably disappointed to find out Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 was delayed due to heavy rains, Tyler, The Creator is making it up by adding a few exciting new names to the lineup. With the two-day festival now set to begin on Saturday (Nov. 22), attendees can look forward to live performances by Kali Uchis, Blood Orange, fakemink and Geese.

Announced on Tuesday (Nov. 18) night, the updated bill partly fills the space left by sombr, Tems, Don Toliver, Clairo, The Alchemist and Men I Trust, who were removed from the original roster. Reactions were predictably all over the place, with some thrilled about the new additions and others frustrated due to missing acts they initially bought tickets for or being unable to attend altogether because of flights and accommodations.

“This hurts to watch knowing I won’t be able to be there [‘cause] of the date change,” one comment read. Another fan said they were “insanely heartbroken” about no longer being able to attend: “We traveled all the way from Australia for this. I’m actually so upset as we have to fly out this Tuesday.”

“Due to the fact [that] this storm became an atmospheric rain torrential downpour, we had two choices,” Tyler wrote on Instagram on Friday (Nov. 14), per Variety. “Cancel or move [it] to next weekend. We chose the latter. We understand this is not ideal, so we will offer refunds. For everyone else, we will see you next weekend.”

The good news is that most of the headliners are still in place. Doechii, who fans loved as a surprise guest last year, will be back onstage. Festivalgoers can also expect performances from A$AP Rocky, GloRilla, Childish Gambino, and of course, Tyler himself.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 might be the last chance to see the “Sticky” rapper perform live for a while. During the final stop of his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” in September, Tyler shared that he’s thinking about taking a “very, very long break.”