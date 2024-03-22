Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dr. Dre, Drake and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dr. Dre is unsurprisingly a big fan of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” On Thursday (Jan. 30), the legendary producer joined Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell for their debut episode of “The Unusual Suspects,” where he weighed in on his protégé’s rap battle with Drake and affinity for the track.

“I love that record,” Dre said about the Mustard-produced track, which is currently nominated for five Grammy Awards. He then shifted his attention to Drake, whom he believed crossed the line by mentioning Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, and two children, Uzi and Enoch.

“I’ma say this on camera. I don’t want to get negative. My whole s**t is about being positive and moving forward and all that s**t,” the Aftermath Entertainment mogul prefaced before adding, “The fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids, that made me say, ‘Ah, adios!'”

Alford seemingly caught a stray early in the feud. Weeks after the Pulitzer Prize winner took aim at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” the Toronto rapper responded with “Push Ups,” which contained the lyrics, “I be with some bodyguards like Whitney / Top say drop, your little midget a** better f**kin'.”

The jabs continued with “Family Matters,” where Drake suggested that one of Lamar’s kids might actually be fathered by Dave Free, the West Coast heavyweight’s longtime collaborator and pgLang co-founder. “'Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD / Then this is all makin' plenty f**kin' sense to me,” he spat over the Boi-1da and Tay Keith-produced cut.

It is also worth noting that “THE HEART PART 6” featured a screenshot of a comment Dave Free left under one of Alford’s Instagram posts. However, Lamar ultimately ended up getting the last laugh with “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” and the massive success of “Not Like Us.” In fact, Dre recited the song’s intro at the Juneteenth show in Los Angeles.